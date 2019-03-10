Docked boat struck in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a boat that fled the area after crashing into a docked boat in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the New River near North Rio Vista Boulevard, around 6 p.m., Saturday.

Fireboat 49 and crews from St 2 are on the scene of a boat accident on the New River. A boat that was traveling down the river struck a 44 foot boat that was docked. The docked boat is taking on water and FLPD… https://t.co/5m0XOBiW6r — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 10, 2019

Officials said the 40 foot boat that was struck took in water from the impact of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

