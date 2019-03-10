Docked boat struck in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a boat that fled the area after crashing into a docked boat in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the New River near North Rio Vista Boulevard, around 6 p.m., Saturday.
Officials said the 40 foot boat that was struck took in water from the impact of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
