“Do you need help”: Orlando waitress saves abused boy by using written note

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An Orlando waitress is being credited for rescuing a boy in an abusive situation.

According to Orlando Police, a waitress saw a family withholding food from an 11-year-old boy at a table.

The woman noticed bruises on his body and made a sign for the boy that read “Do you need help?”

Fox 35 reports that the woman stood behind the boy’s parents where they couldn’t see him, and after several attempts, showed him the note.

Police say when the boy signaled yes, the woman called 911.

Officers responded and arrested the boy’s mother and step-father.

In a news release to Fox 35, police said the boy described the abuse he had endured.

“He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door. He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly. He also said he didn’t get to eat on a regular basis as punishment.”

According to Fox 35, the man, Timothy Wilson II, was charged with child abuse, while the boy’s mother, who police said knew about the abuse but never got medical care for the boy, was charged with child neglect.

