DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit turned a night of education about HIV into a party.

Latinos Salud held its annual DiversiSAFE event at the Gallery of Amazing Things in Dania Beach, Saturday night. The event aims to educate the community on how to stay safe — as HIV and AIDS cases continue to rise.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties currently rank number one and two in new HIV infections in the country.

According to its website, “Latinos Salud was founded in 2008 to create a safe space for Latino gay guys and their partners to find friends, support and resources.”

