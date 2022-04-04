MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a possible drowning in Margate.

Rescue crews responded to a canal in the backyard of a home in the 6900 block of Northwest 18th Street, Monday morning.

A man was reportedly doing some dredging work when he, and a piece of machinery, fell in the water.

Divers are now searching the water.

The operation has been changed from a search-and-rescue mission to a recovery mission.

