MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a dead body was found in a lake in Miramar, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, they received a call alerting them about the body in the water near Utopia Drive and Airway Boulevard, just after 3:45 p.m.

A dive team is currently in the water attempting to retrieve the body.

Miramar Police said they do not yet know the person’s age or gender.

