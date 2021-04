ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Divers in the Florida Keys went on an Easter egg hunt under the sea.

Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures hosted the underwater egg hunt off Islamorada, Thursday.

The captain hopped into a bunny suit and spread colorful eggs in the water.

Several other divers joined the fun hunt to raise money for children in need in the Florida Keys.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.