Divers pull body from Pembroke Pines canal

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after divers pulled a dead body from a canal in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the canal at the intersection of University Drive and Pines Boulevard, near a La Granja restaurant, just after 12:15 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said someone was fishing when that person spotted the body floating in the water and called 911.

Divers got into the water and retrieved the cadaver.

Police said they have not identified the victim and are attempting to determine what caused the person’s death.

