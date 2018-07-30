Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Dolphin Expressway

(WSVN) - Drivers in Miami-Dade will soon need to get used to an entirely different traffic pattern by the Dolphin Expressway.

According to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, the new interchange design is called a “Diverging Diamond Interchange,” or DDI. MDX says it’s meant to improve the flow of traffic entering and exiting the highway.

Two new interchanges are under construction by SR-836. One located at NW 27th Avenue will open next month, while the other at NW 57th Avenue is slated to open in the fall.

A DDI works by temporarily shifting traffic to the left, a move MDX says will make it easier to get on and off the highway. It also allows highway drivers to more easily make U-turns.

MDX says the design has been proven in other parts of the country to significantly improve safety and congestion, since it eliminates left turns against oncoming traffic. The new interchanges will be the first of their kind in South Florida.

For more information on how to navigate the DDI, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.