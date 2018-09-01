FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who went missing while snorkeling off the coast of Fort Lauderdale has died after she was located and taken to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the victim was part of a group that went in the water from a commercial dive boat about half a mile from the coast, late Saturday morning. When the boat company did a head count, they discovered the woman was missing.

The company then called fire officials for help. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Sea Tow Fort Lauderdale assisted FLFR crews.

Sea Tow, the first agency that responded, located the missing diver and immediately contacted FLFR.

Rescue divers pulled the 21-year-old woman out of the water. Paramedics transported her in critical condition to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died.

Officials said the victim was on the boat with family members. It is unknown at this time whether she was a tourist.

Fort Lauderdale Police is investigating the incident.

