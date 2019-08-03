Diver hospitalized after possible shark bite off Key Biscayne

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was the victim of a possible shark bite off Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the attack at Bill Baggs State Park, near Crandon Boulevard, just before 8 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the victim was diving in the area, and at some point he was bitten.

“The patient had serious traumatic injuries due to a possible shark bite,” said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Officials said some good Samaritans rushed to his aid.

“This person was transported by a group of boaters to the park, where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue then responded,” said Benitez.

7News cameras captured paramedics as they rushed the patient to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. The victim was seen with an oxygen mask and a bandage on his arm.

Trauma doctors immediately began to treat his injury.

Officials took the opportunity to advise beachgoers to observe caution when swimming off shore:

