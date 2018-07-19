Dive-bombing mockingbirds startle Pompano Beach park visitors

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Visitors at a Pompano Beach park are dealing with dive-bombing mockingbirds that have left some feeling annoyed.

If you happen to take a stroll through Centennial Park, chances are you’ll be encountered by territorial birds defending their nest.

A couple of weeks ago, employees of the Sample-McDougald House at the park were walking down the sidewalk to use the restroom when they were ambushed.

“One of the birds came off the flagpost, came down and hit me in the back,” said executive director Susan Gingerich. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s strange.’ The next thing I know, they came past my head and went in my hair.”

City officials went as far as bringing out professionals to check the nest out.

“We had animal control come out and assess the situation and determined it was a northern mockingbird,” said City of Pompano Beach spokesperson Sandra King.

The northern mockingbird is Florida’s state bird so there’s nothing anybody can do other than wait for them to leave.

In the meantime, signs have gone up warning visitors they may be sideswiped.

Officials said the birds do not pose a real danger since they’re just trying to protect their hatchlings.

“The bird is very territorial and it’s protecting its young. Anything that anybody would do,” said King.

The birds and nest are expected to remain at the park for the next couple of weeks, so you’re going to want to bring some protection if you plan to visit.

