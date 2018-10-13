Disturbance interrupts high school football game in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A football game between two South Florida high schools was interrupted following a disturbance in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Northwestern Senior High was set to face Carol City Senior High, Firday night, when a commotion broke out in the stands at Miami Dade College’s Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium.

According to witness reports on social media, attendees thought shots had been fired.

So this is happening at Traz right now pic.twitter.com/M8egQZ4i5L — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) October 13, 2018

Some sort of negative activity took place in the stands that forced both teams to the locker room and has sent some fans running for cover. Cannot confirm that any gunshots were fired, but the field has been cleared and police are on the scene. #TrazPowellStadium — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) October 13, 2018

The game was stopped, and both teams and their cheerleaders cleared the field.

However, police said no shots were fired.

The football game resumed after the delay.

