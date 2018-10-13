Disturbance interrupts high school football game in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A football game between two South Florida high schools was interrupted following a disturbance in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami Northwestern Senior High was set to face Carol City Senior High, Firday night, when a commotion broke out in the stands at Miami Dade College’s Nathaniel Traz-Powell Stadium.
According to witness reports on social media, attendees thought shots had been fired.
The game was stopped, and both teams and their cheerleaders cleared the field.
However, police said no shots were fired.
The football game resumed after the delay.
