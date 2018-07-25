Distressed swimmer rescued off Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have responded to an injured swimmer in the Biscayne Bay.

Numerous agencies including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were dispatched, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday, off the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Officials said a swimmer was in distress and picked up by a passing fishing boat before being handed off to MDFR and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with possible neck injuries.

It’s unclear what the person was doing in the water.

