Distressed swimmer in North Miami Beach taken to hospital

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer had to be taken to the hospital after, officials said, the patient was found in distress in a North Miami Beach canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a waterway near Northeast 15th Avenue and 167th Street, at around 4:45 p.m., Monday.

According to fire officials, they received a call that someone was in distress in the water.

Divers jumped into the canal and pulled the adult swimmer from the water.

The patient was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition, fire officials said.

7 Skyforce HD captured paramedics loading the swimmer into the back of an ambulance.

