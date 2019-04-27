Distracted driver rear-ends Davie Police cruiser; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said a driver admitted to being distracted when she slammed into the back of a Davie Police cruiser.

Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle before the crash along the 16600 block of Griffin Road, Friday night.

Surveillance video captured the moment the driver collided with the police cruiser.

Officials said the woman admitted to being distracted while using an app on her phone.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was ticketed.

