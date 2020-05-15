Disputes over authority to open gyms causing confusion for those hoping to exercise

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute between local and state leaders has caused confusion for people hoping to get back into the gym.

Wale Dada, owner of Takeover Fitness in Fort Lauderdale, said, “All of our athletes have been contacting us and saying, when can we get back out there?”

The mayors of Broward County and Fort Lauderdale are saying different things about when gyms can reopen.

Dada said, “We really don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know if we’re going to open, we don’t know if we should open. We don’t know if we can open.”

The governor’s office confirmed to 7News that commercial gyms will not be allowed to reopen in Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Monday.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said the order was clear.

Holness said, “Our order doesn’t call for commercial gyms to be open.”

But, the mayor of Fort Lauderdale has a different story.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, “We have the authority to open gyms on Monday. We listened to Governor DeSantis’s news conference today, and the governor was very clear.”

Trantalis said, “What really drives us is the needs of the community. The needs are what we need to respect.”

Holness disagreed with Trantalis’s claims.

Holness said, “At this point in time, based on the order that we have issued from Broward County that the governor allows to do, commercial gyms are not open.”

Takeover Fitness can’t wait to fill up their gyms.

Dada said, “You don’t want to be that business that opens up early, and then you have the connotation that you’re being insensitive to what’s going on around you, but by the same token you don’t want to fall behind while everybody else is open.”

