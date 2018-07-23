Displaced residents return to site of North Miami apartment building fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Displaced residents of a North Miami apartment building destroyed in a fire have returned to the scene and are trying to figure out their next move.

Samentha Joseph is one of dozens of residents of the building who returned to the scene of the blaze Monday morning.

“We are practically homeless, so we couldn’t even sleep,” Joseph said.

Many worked to grab whatever they could salvage from the ashes and rubble. However, for many, everything was lost in the Sunday afternoon fire.

“Everything is gone,” said a resident as she broke down in tears after the fire.

“We did grocery just the other day, everything is ruined,” Joseph said. “They were all in the kitchen, the living room, everything is ruined.”

Joseph, who has lived in the apartment for 10 years, was right next door to the unit where the fire started.

Investigators said a fan in one of the units caused the fire after an outlet it was plugged into sparked the flames, which spread quickly to nine other apartments through an old connected attic.

“There were two occupants in the [unit] at the time. One was in the shower, one was in the living room,” said lead investigator Gerad Forrester, “very lucky that they got out.”

All of the residents of the building — 25 adults and 10 children — were able to make it out safely.

Joseph said she was able to make it out thanks to her mother who was visiting from out of town.

“Me and my sister, we didn’t hear anything, and we were just inside. We didn’t smell anything either, so if my mom wasn’t here, we would’ve been dead,” she said. “We were able to make it out alive, so we’re grateful for that.”

Residents said they were informed by the property managers that they would be getting their security deposits back.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.