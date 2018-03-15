Dispatch calls released after fatal bridge collapsed near FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Official dispatch phone calls have been released as first responders responded to the scene of a collapsed bridge near Florida International University.

Officials were sorting through the details to figure out what happened just off of FIU’s Modesto Maidique campus, Thursday afternoon.

The phone calls show the process as dispatchers sent the first crews to the scene.

Call 1: “Reference Construction accident. Southwest Eighth Street, 109th Avenue. An overpass fell, six people injured.”

Call 2: “We advised that multiple workers were on top of the bridge as well as vehicles were on the bridge, and we have a report that several people are injured at this time.”

Call 3: “Copy, we do have a whole bridge is down across the whole side of Eighth Street. I’ll update you with any further information for possible entrapment.”

Call 4: “At least four cars under the bridge. Three, four are going to be unattainable at this time.”

It took a few minutes before crews arrived on the scene. Officials said it ended up being at least eight vehicles under the bridge, with 10 people pulled out and transported to the hospital so far.

First responders continue to search through the rubble.

