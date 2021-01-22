Disparity between demand and supply of COVID-19 vaccine persists as seniors continue to receive doses

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The growing disparity between the demand and supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is causing a lot of confusion and frustration among South Floridians.

Local and state leaders have made it clear that they want people 65 and older to continue to be the top priority for receiving the vaccine.

At Jackson South Medical Center on Friday, 50 members of Dor Chadash Synagogue lined up to be vaccinated.

The event was part of Jackson Health System’s program which partners with houses of worship to distribute doses of the vaccine.

Nearly 55 churches, synagogues and mosques are on the list.

Jackson Health is also working with county commissioners. They have given each of them 100 appointments to distribute to people in the communities they represent.

While these smaller outreach events are still happening, the vaccine shortage is causing several Miami-Dade sites to stop giving shots.

Due to limited supply, both Mount Sinai and Baptist Health are no longer distributing the first dose.

In the meantime, state leaders are taking the necessary steps to ensure Florida residents are prioritized.

On Thursday, the State Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees issued a public health advisory requiring recipients to show proof of residency before they get the vaccine.

The advisory came as the Department of Health reported nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted a message regarding the distribution of vaccines.

Getting shots into arms is my top priority. We are in a state of emergency & we need to ensure vaccines are equitably distributed across all communities and no one is left behind. Today, I signed an emergency order giving the County greater oversight of vaccination in Miami-Dade. pic.twitter.com/1WrvM9YYzP — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 22, 2021

Miami-Dade County commissioners are calling on the state to make the vaccine available to more essential workers through a resolution.

“I simply ask our governor to please add on the next round of vaccinations for our teachers, our law enforcement officers and other frontline workers to be prioritized for the vaccination,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

