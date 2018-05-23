Disney’s Star Wars land to open late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) – Disney has announced the openings for their newest land, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

According to a news release, the Star Wars-inspired land will open late fall of 2019 at Walt Disney World and summer 2019 at Disneyland.

“Galaxy’s Edge” will bring guests in the middle of the action, the news release said, and will allow children and adults to experience the vast Star Wars universe.

