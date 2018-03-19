Disney World takes wives off auction block on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ride

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A controversial scene in Walt Disney World’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride has gotten a makeover.

The now-former scene used to show an auction block with a banner that read, “Take a wench for a bride.” A red-haired woman stood front and center as a group of tied-up women lined up behind her, all while chants of “We want the redhead” could be heard.

The change, effective Monday, turns the woman into a pirate herself who pillaged the town’s rum supply, as the characters now auction off loot rather than wives.

It’s not the first change Imagineers have made to the ride. A previous alteration that used to show pirates chasing women instead revamped the scene to show them chasing after food instead.

