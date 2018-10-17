Disney World raises ticket prices on annual passes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you plan on visiting Disney World or buying an annual pass soon, you might be in for a bit of a surprise. Disney World has increased the price on a number of their annual passes.

According to Fox 35, the resort raised the prices on most passes, with fees seeing an increase of anywhere between three and nine percent.

Among the changes include the Disney Platinum Plus Pass, which went up $20 to $849. The Platinum Pass went up $20 to $749. The Gold Pass went up $20 to $609, while the Silver Pass went up $40 to $479.

The Weekday Select Pass is now $319, up $30 from $289, while the Epcot After 4 Pass went up $10 to $289. The Water Parks After 2 Pas also rose $4 to $79.

Parking prices are also going up. Regular cars will now have to pay $25 to park, up $3 from $22. Oversized vehicles also saw a $3 increase and will now have to pay $30 park.

According to Fox 35, Disney is also rolling out a new online planning tool to purchase tickets. Day-to-day ticket prices will vary, based on the date picked with the new planning tool.

The prices for 1-day Florida resident tickets now range from $109 to $129, depending on the day customers would like to visit.

