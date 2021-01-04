Disney World offering multi-day ticket deal allowing FL residents to visit starting at $50 per day

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney is bringing back a special ticket deal for Florida residents.

The Discovery Disney Ticket offers two, three or four-day tickets at a discount.

The two-day ticket costs $149, which breaks down to $75 per day; the three-day tickets cost $179, which breaks down to $60 per day, and four-day tickets cost $199, which breaks down to $50 per day.

The more days purchased, the bigger the per-day discount is.

Guests will need a park pass reservation and the Discovery Disney Ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

The exclusive deal goes on sale Monday.

The two-day ticket will be valid for use from Jan 4 through March 11. However, they cannot be used on Jan. 16 – Jan. 18, and Feb. 13 – Feb. 15.

The three-day and four-day tickets will be valid from Jan. 4 through June 18. However, they cannot be used on Jan. 16 – Jan. 18, Feb. 13 – Feb. 15, March 26 – April 11 and May 28 – 31.

