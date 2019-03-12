Disney World increases ticket prices for busiest days

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World has increased prices for tickets on select days.

According to Disney World’s ticket calendar, one-day, one-park tickets can cost anywhere from $109 to $159, while one-day park hopper tickets range from $169 to $219.

One-day, one-park park tickets used to cost between $109 to $129.

The tickets all range based on the expected popularity of that day. Popular days, such as the week of Christmas saw the highest prices.

Florida residents will still see a discount on park hopper tickets, which range from $139 to $189.

“Our flexible date-based ticket pricing reflects the demand we see for our parks and provides guests multiple options to meet their vacation needs,” a Disney spokeswoman told WFTV. “As we invest in our parks and expand our offerings, we will continue to look for ways to manage high demand and spread attendance while preserving and enhancing the guest experience.”

