(CNN/WSVN) — Disney is closing Walt Disney World, its flagship theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes after Disney closed its Disneyland resort earlier on Thursday.

Disney says hotels will remain open. Employees will still get paid. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 13, 2020

The resort will be closed from the morning of March 15 through the end of the month, according to ABC News.

