Disney works with UCF to offer free tuition to employees

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Cast members at Walt Disney World will now be able to attend the University of Central Florida free of charge.

According to UCF, Disney has added the university to its Disney Aspire education investment program.

What it’s like to work and learn in Orlando: ✅ Be a Florida Resident

✅ Work at @disneyparksjobs

✅ Get a free education at UCF We’ve partnered up with #DisneyAspire to open the door to free, quality college education for Disney employees in our own backyard. #DisneyAspireUCF — UCF (@UCF) May 23, 2019

The program offers 100% free tuition to eligible employees and cast members. The program also reimburses workers for application fees, required books and materials.

Since launching last August, about 40 percent of Disney’s 85,000 full-time and part-time hourly employees who are eligible have signed up for Disney Aspire.

“Since its launch, Disney Aspire has enabled thousands of Cast Members to dream bigger and reach higher,” says George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

Employees must be admitted to UCF, and they must also meet the in-state requirements for the school. However, once admitted, employees will be able to choose from 34 undergraduate and graduate degrees, including 10 degrees that are fully online.

The program will officially go into effect in fall.

For more information on the Disney Aspire program, click here.

