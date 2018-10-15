Disney to donate $1M to relief efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is donating $1 million for relief efforts to areas devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The company said Friday in a news release that the money will be funneled through the Florida Disaster Fund.

The news release also says contributions from employees to eligible relief groups will be matched dollar-for-dollar through a matching gifts program.

Disney has a 70,000-person workforce in Florida at its Walt Disney World theme park resort in the Orlando area.

