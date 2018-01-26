Disney to begin offering Marvel, Star Wars cruises next year

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you need a bit more adventure in your next cruise vacation, you will soon be able to sail the high seas alongside stormtroopers and superheroes.

Disney Cruise Line has announced that they will be offering two new themed cruise itineraries starting in 2019: Star Wars Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea.

Want to cruise the Caribbean with the Guardians of the Galaxy? The Marvel-themed cruise is a five-night trip filled with photo opportunities, meet-and greets with superheroes, and a variety of activities and shows. It will be available on select sailings departing from Miami, with different itineraries to the western Caribbean and Bahamas.

Wookies more your style? The Star Wars-themed option will transport you to a galaxy far, far away for a seven-night cruise, which let you interact with droids and Jedis all while partaking in special food and drink options. Guests will also get to attend a special deck party complete with a massive fireworks display.

The Star Wars Day at Sea cruises will depart from Port Canaveral, with itineraries in both the eastern and western Caribbean.

So far, both themed cruise options are scheduled to run from January to March of 2019. For more information, click here.

