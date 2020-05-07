Disney Springs to begin phased reopening starting May 20

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney Springs is set to reopen later this month.

Disney Springs announced that the venue will begin a phased reopening on May 20.

“A limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase,” Disney wrote in a blog post.

The rest of Walt Disney World will be closed, including the theme parks and hotels.

“Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members,” Disney wrote.

Disney said there will be limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours.

