TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney and The Seminole Tribe of Florida keep pouring money into a campaign to limit future casino gambling.

Newly-filed campaign reports show that Disney Worldwide Services and the tribe each donated $5 million to Voters in Charge this month.

Voters in Charge is running ads to convince people to vote yes on Amendment 3.

The proposed amendment says that only voters can approve new casinos in the future. Sixty percent of voters would have to say yes in order for it to pass.

State legislators have considered casino gambling proposals in recent years. Disney has opposed efforts to expand gambling in the state. The Seminoles already operate several casinos in the state.

Disney has spent nearly $19.7 million to pass the amendment while the Seminoles have spent nearly $16.8 million.

