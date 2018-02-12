Disney releases more details about upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ roller coaster at Epcot

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Get ready for a ride that’s sure to be “out of this world.”

While it’s been known for months that Walt Disney World is bringing a “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster to Epcot, the theme park is now releasing more exciting details on the upcoming attraction.

Disney officials say the ride will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world when it opens at the Orlando theme park.

While staying fairly vague, Disney promises a “brand-new, innovative ride system that’s guaranteed to ‘wow’ guests.”

“The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’-inspired coaster is part of our ongoing work to transform Epcot into a place that’s more family, more relevant, more timeless and more Disney,” Disney posted in its Parks Blog.

The ride is slated to open in Epcot’s Future World in 2021, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.