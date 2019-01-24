Disney, Publix named some of world’s most admired companies in Fortune survey

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Floridians have admired Publix and Disney for a long time, but it looks like we aren’t the only ones.

Disney and Publix Super Markets have made Fortune’s list of the world’s most admired companies.

Disney ranked first in the Entertainment category and fourth in the overall rankings, while Publix ranked second in the Food and Drug Stores industry and 45th in the overall rankings.

Publix was surpassed in the industry by Starbucks, who also earned the fifth spot in the overall rankings.

Apple took the top spot for the most admired company in the world.

Fourtune says their list of their 50 “All-Stars” was determined based on ratings from thousands of executives who work within the industries.

To see the full list, click here.

