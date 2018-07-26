Disney plans to eliminate plastic straws from theme parks

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Walt Disney Company reportedly has plans to eliminate all plastic straws from their theme parks.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the company announced their plans on Thursday and said they estimate more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers are used in the parks each year.

In a statement, Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products, said in part, “Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Disney also said they plan to reduce plastic shopping bags and instead selling reusable bags.

