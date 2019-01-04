Disney offers discount on multi-day tickets for Florida residents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney World just got a little bit cheaper for Florida residents.

The park just announced a ticket offer where you can purchase a three-day Discovery Disney ticket for only $175. The ticket allows guests to visit one theme park per day. A fourth day can be added on for an extra $20.

Guests can also add on the park hopper option for an extra $32.50 for a three-day ticket or $37.50 for a four-day ticket.

Options to add on the Park Hopper Plus are also available.

The deal is only available for Florida residents and lasts until June 27. The tickets are valid through June 30, and can be used on non-consecutive days.

For more information on the deal, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.