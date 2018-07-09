Disney employee killed in industrial accident near Walt Disney World’s Pop Century Resort

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Walt Disney World employee has died in an industrial accident near the Pop Century Resort on Monday, the company has confirmed.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call around 9:15 a.m., where 33-year-old Juan Alberto Ojeda was found unconscious and unresponsive, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ojeda was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

“All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast Members. Our thoughts and concerns are with his family, friends, and fellow co-workers. This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened,” George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort said in a release to WESH.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear. Kalogridis said the company is working with authorities as they investigate the cause of Ojeda’s death.

