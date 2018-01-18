Disney celebrates birth of first baby hippo in 13 years

There’s a new adorable resident at Walt Disney World!

Zookeepers said the baby Nile hippopotamus was born Jan. 13 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, according to the park’s blog post.

It’s the first hippo born at the park in 13 years.

Park staff say the gender of their newest resident may not be known for some time, since the animal care team wants to give new mom Tuma plenty of room to nurse and bond with her calf.

Visitors on the Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safari ride will have a chance to see the baby, who is so far staying close to its mother as it becomes accustomed to its new surroundings.

Disney says the Nile hippopotamus is a vulnerable species, and the park’s recent birth is part of the Species Survival Plan, a program that helps bolster declining animal populations with zoos and aquariums all over the world.