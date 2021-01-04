Disney brings back special ticket deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney is bringing back a special ticket deal for Florida residents.

The Discovery Disney Ticket offers two, three or four-day tickets at a discount.

The 2-day ticket costs $149, 3-day tickets cost $179 and 4-day tickets cost $199.

The more days purchased, the bigger the per-day discount is.

Guests will need a park pass reservation and the Discovery Disney Ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.

The exclusive deal goes on sale Monday.

