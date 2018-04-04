Discreet robber steals cash from Oakland Park McDonald’s

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber pretending to order food at an Oakland Park McDonald’s got away with some cash.

Security cameras inside the McDonald’s restaurant, located along on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue, captured the man demanding money from an employee, Monday.

The thief lifted his shirt to reveal a weapon in his waistband, and that’s when the employee could be seen handing over cash from the register.

It appeared that the other employees and customers who were eating and in line to buy food were not even aware that the robbery was happening, according to surveillance.

If you have any information on who the robber is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

