MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show kicks off on Wednesday.

The event is being held at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Thousands of boats will be on display there, and at three other locations:

Sea Isle Marina on North Bayshore Drive.

Museum Park Marina at Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens along the MacArthur Causeway.

The show runs through Sunday.

