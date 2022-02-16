MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show has kicked off and coming soon: the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

“There’s an old adage that says, ‘If you really, truly love something, you let it go, and if it comes back, it was meant to be,’ so welcome back to Miami Beach,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, about the boat show.

Organizers joined the mayor in kicking off the four-day event, Wednesday. The best vessels from across the world are on display at the Miami Beach Convention Center and just over the bridge at One Herald Plaza.

There’s something for the captains, the co-pilots and for boating enthusiasts in general. We’re talking power boats.

“The catamarans, that’s the new thing,” said an attendee.

Small yachts.

“Sailboats, smaller sailboats,” said another attendee.

Big yachts for big spenders.

“Well, we put a deposit down on a Front Tank Peugeot 51,” said Scott Secrest, who bought a boat.

Also, a little something for those shopping on a whim.

“Just stumbled upon it. It looked like it was the right one,” said another attendee.

From the high-tech…

“There’s an augmented reality cam,” said David Craven.

Above and below deck…

“There’s a 40-inch TV screen that comes up; it’s almost full-sized,” said Craven.

Craven gave 7News a look at his 2022 boat show winner.

“It’s a world cruiser. It’s super fast. It’s pretty sexy,” said Craven.

If world class yachts aren’t your thing, how about world class art?

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival begins this weekend. People can catch 3D, eye-catching art on display from Saturday to Monday.

In addition to the Miami Beach Convention Center, thousands of boats will be on display at three other locations:

Sea Isle Marina on North Bayshore Drive.

Museum Park Marina at Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens along the MacArthur Causeway.

The show runs through Sunday with 150 boats set aside for test rides.

For more information on the boat show, click here.

For the art festival, click here.

