DiscountMugs donates 11,000 surgical masks to South Florida seniors

MIAMI (WSVN) - DiscountMugs, a South Florida-based provider of promotional goods, has donated 11,000 reusable surgical masks to low-income seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The company partnered with IMC Health Medical Centers to make sure the elderly recipients had the necessary protective gear to follow coronavirus protection guidelines.

The average age of the members receiving the reusable masks was 74 years old.

