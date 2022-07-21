MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is requesting assistance locating Aaron Wiley Jr.

He walked away from his home around 9 a.m. on July 14.

Wiley is a 70-year-old black male who weighs 140 pounds.

He stands at 5’7 with black hair and brown eyes.

Wiley was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black and white baggy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.