MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is requesting assistance locating Aaron Wiley Jr.
He walked away from his home around 9 a.m. on July 14.
Wiley is a 70-year-old black male who weighs 140 pounds.
He stands at 5’7 with black hair and brown eyes.
Wiley was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black and white baggy pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.