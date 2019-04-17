Dillard High School’s jazz band prepares for New York City competition

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard High School’s jazz band is preparing for a New York City competition.

The ensemble group will be playing “The Blues,” originally composed by Duke Ellington in the 1940s.

“It’s considered the Superbowl of jazz band competitions,” said Band Director Christopher Dorsey.

The competition, known as Essentially Ellington, is three weeks away and will be held at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Dillard is no stranger to the contest, as the school has participated in the acclaimed event nine times, winning three of those times.

“We’re going back this year to try to defend our championship,” said Dorsey.

Renowned jazz drummer Steve Fidyk flew in from New York to help them get ready.

“These students are listening and studying and working on music that was written 80 years ago, and they’re taking this music to the next level with a modern approach,” said Fidyk. “They have a very high standard, and that’s a reflection on their director, Mr. Dorsey, so he holds their feet to the fire so to speak.”

The students are feeling ready and confident in claiming the title.

“We’re just going to put our soul into the music, and I think that’s one of the main things that is missing in a lot of the bands,” said band member Liam Vargas. “I’m just going to be honest, we’re going to smoke them.”

