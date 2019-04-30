Dillard High School on lockdown due to possible trespasser

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard High School is currently on lockdown due to a possible trespasser.

The school, located near Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street, was placed on lockdown just before 8 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple police officers could be seen outside of the school.

