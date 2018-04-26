Dillard High School on lockdown after police receive tip of gun on campus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale has been placed on lockdown due to a tip given to police of a gun on campus.

7Skyforce was over the school Thursday morning just before 9 a.m., where officers were seen outside of a building on campus.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they received a tip that a student had a gun on campus. The campus was then locked down.

The student in question was found, but police said he did not have a gun.

So far, no injuries of any sort have been reported.

Students have since been let back into their classroom, but the lockdown remains in place.

