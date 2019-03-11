Dillard Elementary, Dillard High School on modified lockdown after unfounded reports of armed student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard Elementary and Dillard High School and have been placed on a modified lockdown after police were unable to confirm reports of a possible armed student on campus.

The schools, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Monday, but the lockdown was modified to a code yellow at around 11 a.m.

7 SkyForce HD was over the high school where heavy police presence could be seen outside.

#FLPD #UPDATE Officers were unable to confirm the reports. No weapons were located. FLPD is clearing the scene at this time. https://t.co/wuxcYOD2xS — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) March 11, 2019

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported one victim from the school.

It is unclear why the victim was transported and what condition the person was in.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.