Dillard Elementary, Dillard High School on lockdown as police investigate possible armed student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard Elementary and Dillard High School and has been placed on lockdown as police investigate reports of a possible armed student on campus.
The schools, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Monday.
7 SkyForce HD was over the high school where heavy police presence could be seen outside.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
