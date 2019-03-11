Dillard Elementary, Dillard High School on lockdown as police investigate possible armed student

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dillard Elementary and Dillard High School and has been placed on lockdown as police investigate reports of a possible armed student on campus.

The schools, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

7 SkyForce HD was over the high school where heavy police presence could be seen outside.

#FLPD Dillard High School & Dillard Elementary School are on lockdown after receiving reports of a student with a gun. We have NOT confirmed these reports. We are conducting a full search of the school at this time. Ongoing investigation. — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) March 11, 2019

