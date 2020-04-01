Digital printing company donates face shields to Sweetwater Police

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A West Miami-Dade digital printing company has donated face shields to Sweetwater Police to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Although i2K Digital Solutions normally doesn’t make the products, company president Cesar Casamayor said they wanted to do something to help police officers stay safe.

“We’re a small business, and the idea here is to do something good for the community,” he said.

“We are the front line of defense, just like the firefighters, and this is huge in keeping our officers safe,” Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said.

The face shields will also be given to civilian employees in the department.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.