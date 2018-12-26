Diaspora Arts Coalition kicks off Kwanzaa with celebration in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization kicked off a seven-day celebration for Kwanzaa in Miami Gardens.

The Diaspora Arts Coalition got festive for the holiday at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Thursday.

People came together to celebrate and reconnect with their African heritage and principals through food, music, and life lessons.

Kwanzaa runs through Jan. 1.

