(WSVN) - Diapers are becoming tax-free in Florida.

According to WPTV, a bill creating a tax exemption for diapers has officially been adopted.

The bill was added to the state’s budget, which passed Monday.

The tax exemption is for single-use and reusable diaper inserts.

It also includes clothing and shoes for children ages 5 or younger.

The tax exemption goes into effect, July 1.

