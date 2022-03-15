(WSVN) - Diapers are becoming tax-free in Florida.

According to WPTV, a bill creating a tax exemption for diapers has officially been adopted.

The bill was added to the state’s budget, which passed Monday.

The tax exemption is for single-use and reusable diaper inserts.

It also includes clothing and shoes for children ages 5 or younger.

The tax exemption goes into effect, July 1.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox